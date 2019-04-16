US int'l maps include Golan Heights as part of Israel

US envoy Jason Greenblatt unveils new US international maps following Trump recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The US has updated its official international maps to include the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, unveiled the maps in a post Tuesday on his Twitter account.

“Welcome to the newest addition of our international maps system after @POTUS issued a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” wrote Greenblatt.

Trump several weeks ago signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights which was liberated by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Six Day War. Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

As expected, the move was met with condemnation from the Arab world, with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait all saying that the Golan Heights is “occupied Arab land”.

The move also drew criticism from the European Union, which said it regarded the Golan Heights as “occupied territory”.