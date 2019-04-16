PM: Unafraid of threats and undeterred by media

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke today at the victory celebrations of the Likud movement and the toast for Passover at the Jerusalem International Convention Center.

At the beginning of the speech, Netanyahu referred to the performance by singer Eden Ben Zaken, who opened the event. "Ten years ago I was in Kiryat Shmona, and I saw a young girl who was 14-15 years old. They called her Eden Ben Zaken. I heard her in concert and I said to her, Eden, you'll yet be a great singer, so tonight I'm telling you - you proved it in a big way. Why is this night different from all other nights? Tonight this night is all sweet, without bitterness of maror," said Netanyahu.

In his speech, Netanyahu referred to the commentators' remarks on the possibility of appointing Yariv Levin as Justice Minister in light of the investigation files pending against him.

"I was threatened that if I fulfilled my mandate and appointed one of our talented members to be Justice Minister, I'd pay a personal price," Netanyahu said.

"I want to tell you clearly: I'm not afraid of threats and I'm not deterred by the media. The public doesn't buy it and said it explicitly in the elections," the Prime Minister stressed.