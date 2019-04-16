FIDF breaks records

More than a half-billion shekels ($139.3 million) was raised to benefit IDF soldiers by the Friends of the IDF in the United States and Panama (FIDF) in 2018. This is a record sum that the organization raised during one year.

Supporters of the organization come from all over the United States and Panama, and see their support for IDF soldiers as paramount, contributing to securing the existence of the State of Israel and the Jewish People as a whole.

"These days, as we witness a wave of anti-Semitism sweeping the world, including in the United States, the importance of the work and contribution of the organization's supporters is getting stronger. FIDF supporters in the United States and Panama, both Jews and non-Jews, have once again proved their loyalty to the State of Israel and their love and full identification with IDF soldiers," said FIDF CEO Maj. Gen. (res.) Meir Kalifi-Amir.

"The warm embrace overseas they give IDF soldiers excites us all and we don't have enough words to express our thanks and appreciation for their tremendous work. Thanks to their contribution, in the year 2018, the organization succeeded in supporting more than 105,000 soldiers serving in the IDF and causing a change in the lives of several tens of thousands of them, and as a result, has a long-term impact on Israeli society as a whole."

FIDF supporters, both Jews and non-Jews, from across the United States and Panama identify with the organization's vision, and support for the IDF is the strong bridge between them and the State of Israel.