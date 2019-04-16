Will Likud's Yariv Levin take up Shaked's Judicial Revolution?

Tourism Minister has eyes set on Justice Ministry, should Shaked and the New Right fail to enter 21st Knesset.

While the final results of last Tuesday’s Knesset election are not scheduled to be released until Wednesday, some senior Likud members are already eyeing the ministries likely to be left vacant by the New Right’s outgoing representatives, Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

The New Right, which made a disappointing show in last week’s election, receiving just 138,000 votes, or 3.22%, is not expected to cross the minimum electoral threshold in the final results, leaving the party – and both Bennett and Shaked – out of the next Knesset.

That’s left the future of Justice Minister Shaked’s effort to curb the Supreme Court’s judicial activism and push the Israeli court system to the right with a wave of conservative appointments – an effort dubbed the “Judicial Revolution” – in jeopardy.

While some, including Likud MK David Bitan, have floated the idea of enlisting Shaked to the Likud and having her stay on as Justice Minister – without a Knesset seat – the proposal drew a backlash from within the Likud.

One senior Likud lawmaker hoping to receive the Justice Ministry in the next government is Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.

Speaking with Army Radio – Galei Tzahal on Tuesday, Levin said he would continue the Judicial Revolution begun by Shaked.

“Nothing will deter me,” said Levin. “I’m determined to continue the struggle in the judicial system, and there is no question that a big change is coming.”

Levin added that he sees little chance for Shaked to retain the ministry.

“I have a great deal of personal respect for Ayelet Shaked, but I just don’t see this as being feasible. After ministries are handing out to coalition partners, there are a lot of Likud MKs hoping to sit around the government table.”

On the other hand, Levin acknowledged that candidates from other parties could make his securing the Justice Ministry quite difficult. National Union MK Bezalel Smotrich has already signaled his intention to request the Justice Ministry in the next government.

“The negotiations will be very difficult, long, and complicated,” said Levin regarding demands among coalition partners for the ministry.