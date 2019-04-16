Will the peace initiative provoke riots?

White House preparing to reinforce security at embassies around the world over fears of violent protests by Muslims.

The United States estimates that the publication of its so-called “Deal of the Century” for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) will provoke violent riots in the Arab world, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Americans are preparing in embassies around the world, especially in Muslim countries, and are significantly increasing security in those embassies.

A senior US official said, "We hope to announce a peace plan that is acceptable to both sides, and that will be able to bring peace in the region that will be maintained over time."

"As for the reactions of people to the plan when it is revealed, they cannot be predicted with certainty, but I can tell you that we are taking the security of our people seriously - we will do whatever it takes to keep them safe," the official added.

A source familiar with the peace plan told The Washington Post on Sunday that it will include practical improvements in the lives of Palestinian Arabs but is likely to stop short of ensuring a separate, fully sovereign Palestinian state.

Aides to Trump said last week they expect the president to release his peace plan once Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu forms a coalition in the wake of his election victory. These officials added that despite criticism of the administration’s moves to date, the plan will demand compromises from both sides.