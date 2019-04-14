One-third of Americans don't believe 6 million Jews murdered

According to survey, 31% of US adults believe 2 million or less Jews killed in Holocaust. 66% of millennials didn't know what Auschwitz was.

Almost one-third of American adults believe that significantly less that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, according to a recent survey conducted ahead of Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day).

The survey, conducted by Schoen Consulting on behalf of The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, found that 70% of US adults say fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust than they used to. 58% believe something like the Holocaust could happen again.

According to the survey, 11% of all US adults and 22% of millennials haven’t heard of, or are not sure they have heard of the Holocaust.

In addition, 31% of US adults and 41% of millennials believe that 2 million Jews or less were killed during the Holocaust.

45% of adults and 49% of millennials could not name a concentration camp or ghetto. Similarly, 41% of adults did not know what Auschwitz was, while a full 66% of millennials were unable to identify Auschwitz.

On the other hand, the survey pointed to a desire for Holocaust education and improvement in the quality of Holocaust curriculum.

Most US adults, 93%, believe all students should learn about the Holocaust in school, and 80% said it is important to keep teaching about the Holocaust so it doesn’t happen again.

A majority of Americans, 52%, agree that lessons about the Holocaust are mostly historically accurate but could be better, the survey found.