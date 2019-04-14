Policeman lightly injured in ramming near Kiryat Arba

Traffic police notice suspicious vehicle and request that it stop, but it continues driving toward them.

A policeman was hit Saturday and lightly injured in the area of ​​Beit Einun near Kiryat Arba in the Judea region.

The ramming occurred after traffic police noticed a suspicious vehicle driving, which upon further inspection was found to have expired registration. The policemen stopped on the side of the road and ordered the car to stop, but the driver continued to drive quickly toward a policeman who was standing on the side and lightly wounded him.

The policeman fired in the direction of the vehicle, which continued towards Beit Einun.

However, there was no report of a suspicion that this was an attempted terrorist attack.