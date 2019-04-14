Israeli delegation lands in Ethiopia to help fight wildfire

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Defense, a special delegation of firefighters arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday morning to help extinguish the huge fire that has raged for two weeks in the Simien Mountains area in northern Ethiopia.

The delegation of 10 firefighters from the fire and rescue unit together with an expert from the Home Front Command is making its way to the fire area where it will join the local firefighting forces.

The arrival of the delegation was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Addis Ababa under the guidance of Prime Minister Netanyahu after the Government of Israel immediately acceded to the request of the Ethiopian government for assistance in extinguishing the fire - an application submitted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in his conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Friday .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Addis Ababa are providing the delegation and the local forces with all necessary assistance in its various aspects.