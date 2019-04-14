Shaked: We will check if any irregularities occurred

"We have worked very hard in recent years for you, the citizens of Israel, to promote the values ​​for which we were elected."

New Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked addressed the election results for the first time on Saturday night.

"After three stormy months, it is time to say thank you to the hundreds of devoted volunteers who gave their all for an important ideological move of strengthening the political, economic and legal right," she wrote on Facebook.

"You contributed day and night to the idea that we started. To the many thousands of supporters to whom I was exposed in my tours around the country. I received warmth, love and trust that strengthened my sense of mission. And above all - to all 138,491 (and maybe more) people who voted for us and put their trust in us.”

"We have worked very hard in recent years for you, the citizens of Israel, to promote the values ​​for which we were elected and to benefit all citizens and the State of Israel,” continued Shaked.

“Next week, with hundreds of volunteers, we will go over the various polling stations to see if mistakes or irregularities have occurred. Never before has a party not passed the threshold because of such a small number of votes and so we are making an effort to fill the gap. It's an effort that everyone who voted for the New Right in the ballot box deserves.”

“I'll update if there's news. In any case, ahead of the new week, I again thank all our wonderful supporters and all the people who voted for the New Right in the ballot box," she concluded.