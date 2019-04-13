Rivlin: We will never forgive and never forget

Israel's Pres. Rivlin promises Jewish people will 'never forgive and never forget,' says 'no one' can order Jews to forgive Holocaust.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Saturday night responded to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Thursday comment that the crimes of the Holocaust can be forgiven.

"We can forgive, but we cannot forget. That quote is mine. Those that forget their past are sentenced not to have a future," Bolsonaro said then.

In response, Rivlin tweeted, "What Amalek did to us inscribed in our memory, the memory of an ancient people. We will never aid those who deny the truth or those who wish to expunge our memory – not individuals or groups, not party leaders or prime ministers."

"We will never forgive and never forget. No-one will order the forgiveness of the Jewish people, and it can never be bought in the name of interests.

"The Jewish people will always fight anti-Semitism and xenophobia. Political leaders are responsible for shaping the future. Historians describe the past and research what happened. Neither should stray into the territory of the other."