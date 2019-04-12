Report: Rivlin to ask Netanyahu, Gantz, to form unity government

Before meeting with party heads, Rivlin to ask PM Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, to form unity government, source says.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is expected to ask Likud leader Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity government, Maariv reported.

A senior source involved in the coalition agreements told Maariv that "there is a scenario being explored, in which before the President asks Netanyahu to form the government, he calls in the Prime Minister and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, and offers them the option of forming a unity government."

According to the source, the challenges Israel will face in the coming months are the motivation for forming unity government.

On Monday, Rivlin is expected to begin meeting with party heads, asking who they recommend for premiership. Netanyahu is expected to receive the most support, leading Rivlin to task him with forming the next government.