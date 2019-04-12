Swastika burned into asphalt near Denver school playground

Vandals use gasoline to burn swastika into asphalt in 'bias incident.'

A swastika was burned into the asphalt near the playground of a Denver public elementary school.

Gasoline was used to burn the anti-Semitic symbol at Ellis Elementary School on Monday night, the Denver Post reported. The swastika was covered up before students arrived at school the following morning, according to the report.

The vandalism is being investigated as a bias incident. The school contacted the Anti-Defamation League to help deal with the incident, including providing resource material, according to the newspaper.

The principal and district superintendent sent letters to parents condemning the incident.