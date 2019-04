Morris Khan vows to try again after failure of Beresheet spacecraft to land on lunar surface.

"We chose to dream."

Those were the words of Morris Kahn, President of SpaceIL, following the apparent crash of the Beresheet spacecraft into the moon's surface.

"There seems to be some desire already to plan the next launch, and the next time we will do better and we will succeed. But I think we have every right to be proud," he said.