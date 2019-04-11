Bus rolls over in the south, one critically injured

The bus, which was empty of passengers at the time, rolled over for an unknown reason.

An 18-year old man was critically injured when a bus rolled over on Thursday evening near Shomria in the Negev.

Five other people were moderately injured and three others were lightly wounded. The injured people were evacuated to hospitals in ambulances and an MDA helicopter.

The bus, which was empty of passengers at the time, rolled over for an unknown reason, injuring the young men who were on their way to a paratrooper military formation. The bus driver was detained for questioning by the police. The military police are opening an investigation as well.

"We saw a bus and a number of young people laying next to it," MDA paramedic Yonatan Popkin said. "One of them was unconscious and suffering from multi-system injuries. Five other injured men were fully conscious, with bruises on their limbs, stomachs, and heads. They said they had been hit by a bus that rolled over."

"We administered initial medical treatment at the site. Two patients were evacuated to Soroka Hospital by an MDA helicopter that landed nearby and we evacuated the other patients in our ambulances."