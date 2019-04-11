Live: Israel lands on the moon

Beresheet finally touches down on the lunar surface as Israel becomes 4th country to send a craft to the moon. Live bilingual broadcast.

The Beresheet spacecraft has began its landing sequence to touch down on the surface of the moon.

The landing process started at 10:05 PM Israeli time. The craft will touch down on the lunar surface approximately 20 minutes later. It passed the 'point of no return' from landing at approximately 10:15.

The spacecraft was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 22 and has traveled four million miles in its journey to the moon.

Israeli NGO SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the two main partners in the project, describe Beresheet as the "world's first spacecraft built in a non-governmental mission," with philanthropist Morris Kahn providing $40 million of the $100 million budget.

With tonight's landing, Israel will become the fourth country to put a spacecraft on the moon, following the United States, Russia, and China.

Beresheet carries a scientific instrument to measure the lunar magnetic field, which will help scientists to understand how the moon formed. The data collected by the spacecraft will be shared with NASA.

The spacecraft also carries a "time capsule" containing digital files including a Bible, children's drawings, Israeli songs, the memoirs of a Holocaust survivor, and a blue-and-white Israeli flag.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin shared his excitement at this historic moment.

"Dozens of kids who are passionate about science and space, from all over the country, have come to Beit HaNasi to see the landing of the spaceship on the moon tonight. Good luck 'Beresheet'!" Rivlin said.





Loading....



