Gabbay to remain Labor chief - for now

According to Labor sources, Avi Gabbay was considering resigning from his position and appointing a temporary chairman in his place, Israeli media outlets reported on Thursday. However, following the reports, Gabbay released an official announcement, saying only that he would be consulting with the members of his party about "possible options" in Labor.

"I understand the weight and responsibility of the Labor Party chairman, Gabbay wrote in his statement. "I will continue to work for the Labor movement and the Israeli public, and on April 30 I will swear allegiance as a member of the Israeli Knesset and serve the public from the opposition."

"In the coming days, I will consult with Labor Party members regarding moving the date of the primaries for the position of party chairman earlier and other options on the agenda," Gabbay concluded.

Labor. Maj. Gen. (res.) Tal Russo, currently in the number two spot on the Labor list, announced on Thursday that he is planning on resigning even before he is sworn into the Knesset to allow MK Merav Michaeli to enter the 21st Knesset.

Gabbay's announcement and rumors of his resignation come in the wake of Labor's dismal showing in the elections for the 21st Knesset earlier this week, receiving only six seats - an all-time low for the historically strong party.