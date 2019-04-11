Flyers about 'evil Jewish plot' found at UNC campus library

Police investigating placement of anti-Semitic flyers at University of North Carolina. Campus Chabad: 'We will not be intimidated.'

Police at University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill are investigating the placement of anti-Semitic posters on bookshelves and tables at the university’s Davis Library, the Charlotteville Observer reported.

Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz urged anyone with information about the placement of the flyers to call 911.

“I am extremely disappointed and appalled that anyone would write these abhorrent messages and direct them toward members of our Jewish community,” Guskiewicz said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This behavior conflicts with the University’s long-standing commitment to fostering an environment where all students, faculty and staff can be free from harassment.”

According to UNC campus Hillel, the flyers referred to “an evil Jewish plot.”

“We are disgusted by the vile and hateful rhetoric on these flyers. The language is reminiscent of centuries-old, anti-Semitic rhetoric that incited the murder of thousands of Jews in pogroms throughout Eastern Europe and the murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust. This racist, repulsive language has no place on any campus or in any society,” UNC Hillel said in a statement.

Rabbi Zalman Bluming, Executive Director at Chabad of UNC and Duke, said “The fact that this sort of hatred exists on our campus is unacceptable and extremely troubling.”

“It is particularly disconcerting that this reprehensible incident occurred as Jews are preparing to celebrate the Passover Holiday which represents freedom and unity,” he added.

“When we are faced with this type of darkness, there can only be one response: increasing the light. We will not be bullied or intimidated,” Rabbi Bluming emphasized. “On the contrary, we will in fact intensify our activities on campus aimed at increasing knowledge and pride in our Jewish heritage.”

According to UNC Hillel, there are about 1,300 Jewish students at the university - about 4-5% of the student population.