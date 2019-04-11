Hunger striking terrorists believed to be secretly eating

Israel Prison Service that many of the hunger striking terrorist prisoners stored food in their cells and are secretly eating.

The hunger strike protest of the terrorists who are imprisoned in Israeli jails is continuing, but in a limited format. Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday that internal indications raised doubts about the reliability of the terrorists’ hunger strike.

According to the report, the Israel Prison Service believes that most of the hunger striking prisoners have been secretly eating in their cells.

At the same, it was also reported on Wednesday evening that two Islamic Jihad prisoners held at the Ramon Prison had been transferred to the IPS Medical Center in Ayalon Prison, after they announced that they were no longer drinking water.

It was also reported that 50 Hamas terrorists imprisoned in the Ramon Prison have been returning their meals for three days, but according to all indications, most of them have been secretly eating. It appears that the terrorists stored food in their cells ahead of time, allowing them to eat despite the “hunger strike” and thus survive.

The reason for the prisoners' protest is their anger over the placing of cellular jamming jacks in the prison cells.

Terrorists have several times in the past used the method of hunger strikes in order to pressure Israel to release them or improve the conditions of their imprisonment.

Israel has in the past caved to the pressure and released some hunger strikers.

Some 1,550 Palestinian Arabs imprisoned in Israel ended a hunger strike in May of 2012, in exchange for a package of measures which would allow visits from relatives in Gaza and the transfer of detainees out of solitary confinement.