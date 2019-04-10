Trump: Netanyahu's victory - good sign for peace

US president congratulates PM on election victory. Bolton says peace plan to be published 'in very near future.'

US President Donald Trump congratulated Netanyahu Wednesday for his election win.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said that the victory was a good sign for peace.

Earlier, his National Security Adviser John Bolton noted that Netanyahu's victory would lead to the publication of the US peace plan "in the very near future."

Others around the world also congratulated Netanyahu. Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday tweeted congratulations to his "friend" Benjamin Netanyahu, and also sent a "big hug" to the

Israeli people in a comment accompanied by a photograph of Salvini and Netanyahu shaking hands and smiling, according to AFP.