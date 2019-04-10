5-year-old girl in critical condition after traffic accident

Preschooler struck by car while riding her bicycle in Elad, suffers serious head injury.

A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the town of Elad Wednesday afternoon.

She was struck while riding a bicycle.

Paramedics from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom arrived at the scene and evacuated the girl to Beilinson Hospital while performing resuscitation efforts.

"This is a very serious accident," said Magen David Adom paramedic Dror Mori. "The girl who was hit by the commercial vehicle. [When we arrived] she was unconscious with a serious head injury. We gave her initial medical treatment in the area and she was quickly transferred to an MDA intensive care unit that arrived at the scene and evacuated her urgently to the hospital while carrying out CPR operations when her condition was critical."