After Gantz's car encounters accident scene, the Blue and White chairman gets out and gives aid to an injured motorcyclist.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz was on Highway 4 when he found himself at the scene of an accident in which a motorcycle rider was injured. Gantz was the first to help him.

Gantz also helped direct the MDA teams who were called in the wake of the accident, while he remained in constant contact with the injured person, until the arrival of the ambulance and the paramedics, who provided treatment for the motorcyclist.