Likud plants 1,300 hidden cameras in Arab voting booths

Likud activists placed 1,300 hidden cameras in voting booths in Arab areas, in an attempt to prevent fraud.

According to the Central Elections Committee, hidden cameras may only be used in unusual cases in which fraud is suspected.

"During the last elections, several activists identified improper actions in the Arab community, which harmed the essence of democracy and the purity of the elections," the Likud wrote in pamphlets distributed to its activists.

According to the pamphlet, during the elections held March 17, 2015, 1,100 voting committee members stationed at 958 Arab voting booths to prevent voter fraud and document attempts. At the end of the day, there were 712 reports including 348 eyewitness accounts of attempts to forge ballots. These attempts were blocked by activists standing at the voting booths, the pamphlet explained.

Balad Chairman Jamal Zahalka submitted an urgent complaint to the Central Elections Committee, claiming that the cameras are "illegal and intended to frighten the voting public and deter them from voting and exercising their basic rights."

"We will not give in to the attempts to scare and de-legitimize," the Arab Ra'am-Balad party declared. "We will sit in the next Knesset and represent our voters, even if the Likud and the right do not want us there. Our legitimacy comes from our voters, not from [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu."