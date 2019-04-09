Smotrich: Gantz should be ashamed

National Union chair votes in Kedumim, slams Blue and White head. 'Religious Zionists can die in battle but can't take education portfolio?'

National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich, number 2 on the United Right list, voted Tuesday morning with his wife Revital and their children at the polling station in the Samaria community of Kedumim.

When he left the polls, Smotrich attacked the heads of "Blue and White" Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, who strongly criticized the possibility that Smotritch would be appointed minister of education.

"Gantz should be ashamed of himself. Are we extremists? Regious Zionism can die on the battlefield but not hold education and justice portfolios?" Smotrich asked. "You were the chief of staff and met the members of religious Zionism in the best elite units of the IDF, fighting and sacrificing their lives. Are not you ashamed to blacken them like that? "