President votes in Jerusalem, addressing health condition of his wife, Nechama. 'I hope next year we will vote here together.'

President Reuven Rivlin arrived Tuesday morning to vote at the Yefe Nof School in the Beit Hakerem neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Rivlin expressed the hope that next time he could vote with his wife, Nechama, who is hospitalized in a difficult condition of health. "For fifty years we voted together. I hope next time we will also vote here together, in our permanent place of residence."

"Neither the president nor party leaders will determine who will be prime minister and what the next government will be. The only ones that will determine this are you, and in order for you to influence - you must vote," Rivlin said in an appeal to Israeli citizens.

More than 6 million Israeli citizens will be able to realize their democratic right and vote in the elections for the 21st Knesset on Tuesday.

Around 10,000 polling stations around the country will open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 10:00 p.m., at which time television exit polls will try to predict who will form the next government. The true results will be published on Wednesday morning.

In communities with up to 350 residents, the polling stations will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The same applies to polling stations in hospitals, prisons and detention centers.

6,339,729 eligible voters will be able to visit the polling stations and drop into the ballot the note bearing the name of their preferred party. The right to vote is given to every Israeli citizen who on the day of elections to the Knesset is 18 years of age or older.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara will vote at 10:30 a.m. at the ballot box at the Paula Ben Gurion School in Jerusalem.

Election day is a day of rest by law, but public transportation services and other public services as determined by the Central Elections Committee (restaurants, theaters and cinemas, water and electricity plants, hospitals, rescue forces, etc.) operate as usual. Inter-city public transportation will be free on election day.