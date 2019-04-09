Kulanu, haredim, agree to block Feiglin bid for Finance Ministry

Kulanu denies alliance, says 'only the public' will choose next Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) made an agreement with the haredi parties to present a united front and prevent Zehut Chairman Moshe Feiglin from becoming Finance Minister, News 13 reported Monday evening.

"Feiglin creates extreme and merciless capitalism," Kahlon explained, emphasizing that he believes in "better economic involvement."

Earlier this week, Kahlon promised not to join a government in which Feiglin serves as Finance Minister.

"I am committed to the public and to this path, and if G-d forbid Feiglin becomes Finance Minister, Kulanu will not be in the government. A person who is willing to say that he'll get rid of the disability stipends - we will not allow that to happen."

According to Maariv, Kulanu denied forming an alliance with the haredi parties: "This never happened. There is no coordination between Kulanu and any other party regarding the appointment of a Finance Minister. Only the public will choose who serves as the State of Israel's next Finance Minister."