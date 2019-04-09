US man charged over plot to commit mass shooting against Jews

Washington state man charged with two felonies for posting plans on Facebook to commit a mass shooting against Jewish targets.

A Washington state man has been charged with two felonies for posting plans on Facebook to commit a mass shooting against Jewish targets and selfies of Nazi salutes, JTA reported on Tuesday.

Dakota Reed, 20, was arrested in December, weeks after the Anti-Defamation League tipped off the FBI about social media posts threatening to kill Jews praying in a synagogue or kids in school, the Washington-based Herald.net reported. He was not charged with a hate crime.

Snohomish County prosecutors charged him last week with two counts of threats to bomb or injure property.

Reed appears to have kept up seven separate Facebook accounts under variations of the same name for his hateful messages.

“I’m shooting for 30 Jews,” read a post from November 11. “No pun needed. Long ways away anyways. See you Goys.”

More than a week later he posted to the same account. “We can’t vote away what our fathers tried to, we must spill blood.”

Reed also claimed to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan and said he wanted to emulate Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who killed nine worshippers in a South Carolina church in 2015.

Roof, who was sentenced to death for the South Carolina shooting in 2017, said in his journal that he considers psychology a “Jewish invention.”

He also told a federal appeals court he wants to fire the attorneys handling his appeal because one is Jewish and the other is Indian.

Reed has been out of jail on $50,000 bond since December.