Madonna to perform at Eurovision in Israel.

Pop star Madonna to take the stage at Eurovision contest in Tel Aviv on May 28.

Madonna will perform at the Eurovision contest in Israel in May.

The pop icon and Kabbalah devotee will take the stage in Tel Aviv on May 28, the European Broadcasting Union confirmed, according to Haaretz. It will be her fourth time performing in the Jewish state.

Canadian-Israeli businessman Sylvan Adams is shouldering the $1 million cost to bring Madonna to Israel along with a 160-person entourage, Haaretz reported.

Israel is hosting the 2019 contest based on singer Netta Barzilai’s victory in the 2018 competition in Portugal.

Anti-Israel activists have called for boycotting the competition. In January, 50 artists, musicians and filmmakers called on the BBC to ask for the music competition to be held in another country.