MK attacked in Jerusalem's Old City

Tzomet party leader Oren Hazan attacked by Arabs during tour of Old City. 'It cannot be that Jews cannot walk without fear in Israel.'

Tzomet party leader MK Oren Hazan arrived Monday for a tour of the Old City on his way to the Western Wall. During the tour, MK Hazan was attacked and harassed by a number of Arabs. Security forces arrested some of the attackers.

MK Hazan said: "I came on a tour alone so as not to cause a stir, but the Arabs in the Old City were still bothered, because they want our country and simply want to murder us. It does not make sense that Jews cannot move freely and confidently in the Land of Israel. This is the State of Israel and this is our land. If an MK in the State of Israel can be attacked by thugs, what will happen [to the masses?]"

"It's important to understand - the terrorists understand only power and fear, and when they see fear, they exploit it against us. We must ensure that Jews can safely travel around the country," Hazan added.

Hazan stressed, "I was not afraid and did not run away with the intention of conveying the message that Jews should not be afraid anywhere in the Land of Israel, but I acted responsibly, so as not to bring the forces into a complicated situation and to prevent a conflagration."

"I call upon the security forces to hold the attackers to account and restore order, and also call upon the prime minister and the government ... to allow construction in Jerusalem and to state, not through slogans but unequivocally, that Greater Israel belongs to the people of Israel and Jerusalem is our eternal capital. Of course I will not stop fighting for the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, the Torah of Israel and our heroic soldiers and the Tzomet Party under my leadership. I will continue to [fight against] all the terrorists and all the leftists who want to hand over the land to all those who support terrorism."