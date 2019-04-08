Watch: This may be Israel five years after a peace deal

What will Israel look like in 5 years with a Palestinian Arab state alongside it?

A new pre-election video released by the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu depicts a simulated news broadcast several years in the future in which Israel is suffering from an array of security issues due to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In the video, the presenter Maayan Adam – a TV presenter on Channel 12 – reports on rockets and incendiary balloons beings fired on Ben-Gurion Airport, the closure of Highway 6 due to terror riots, and the closure of the Western Wall for Jews.

Rotem Sela, a left-wing Israeli model, is presented as emigrating from Israel after a rocket landed near her home.

She is presented as explaining her emigration with a social media post stating that, "We didn't do enough to make Palestinians feel that we are a country of all its citizens."

At the video's conclusion, Adam states: "This is the news that we might be seeing in the near future if we don't vote in the upcoming elections for parties whose DNA is against dismantling Jewish communities and dividing Jerusalem."