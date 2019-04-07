'Ilhan Omar doesn't like Israel'

Watch: Trump mocks Democratic congresswoman at Republican Jewish meeting, notes his support for Israel amid chants of 'four more years'.

President Donald Trump mocked Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over her controversial comments on Israel, AIPAC, and support for the Jewish state in the US during an address to Jewish Republicans in Nevada over the weekend.

On Saturday, Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2019 Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, drawing cheers and chants of “Four More Years” as he highlighted his December 2017 decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and the recent executive order recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"Unlike other presidents, I keep my promises,” said Trump, calling his decision to move the US embassy a “historic action that has been decades in waiting.”

“I stood with Netanyahu – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…at the White House to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The Golan Heights is something I’ve been hearing about for a long time.”

American Jewish philanthropists and long-time GOP backers Sheldon and Miriam Adelson were among those in attendance, and were called out by Trump by name.

“We got you something that you wanted - I can tell you - Sheldon and Miriam – that is, I think, the most important thing in their life,” Trump said, referring to the embassy move. “They love Israel.”

The president also took aim at congressional Democrats, in particular Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, for ‘allowing’ anti-Semitism into the party, citing Omar’s string of controversial comments against support for Israel in the US and the party’s subsequent refusal to reprimand Rep. Omar.

“A special thanks to Representative Omar of Minnesota,” said Trump, prompting a chorus of boos. “Oh, oh, oh, I forgot, she doesn’t like Israel. I forgot. I’m so sorry. No, she doesn’t like Israel, I’m sorry. I apologize.”

“Democrats are advancing the most extreme partisan agenda by far in history. People aren’t fighting for Israel in Congress – large numbers of people. You saw what took place three weeks ago. That was shocking. That could not have happened just a few years ago.”

“And now the Democrats have even allowed the terrible scourge of anti-Semitism to take root in their party and in their country.”

On Sunday, Omar responded to Trump’s speech, tweeting a video of Trump’s comments and writing “My Lord, forgive my people for they do not know.”