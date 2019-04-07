First successful maneuver around the moon

Engineering team of SpaceIL and IAI successfully performs the first maneuver around the moon.

The moon from a height of 550 km

On Sunday morning at 04:36, the engineering team of SpaceIL and IAI, successfully performed the first maneuver around the moon.

During the maneuver, Beresheet's engines operated for about 271 seconds and the amount of fuel burned was approximately 55 kg.

In this maneuver, all the engines operated at the same time to slow the spacecraft with maximum thrust to date.

The maneuver, reduced the Apolune (farthest point from the moon) from 10,400 km to 750 km from the moon.

The Perilune (the closest point to the moon) is approximately 460 kilometers from the moon.

During the weekend "Beresheet" took more photos of the far side of the moon from 550 km from the moon and from 2500 km from the moon.





