Duma: 72% of Religious Zionists don't believe Shabak's version

'The public does not believe Shabak. The public is intelligent and understands that there are more holes than cheese in the Duma file.'

A recent poll conducted by the Religious Zionist sector reveals that the majority of the public doesn't believe Shabak (Israel Security Agency) or the State Prosecutor's Office regarding their version of the Duma affair which took place in an Arab village in July 2015.

A representative sample of the Religious Zionist public answered two questions regarding the Duma affair in a survey initiated by the Honenu legal aid organization.

The first question was: "In your personal assessment, is the Shabak version of the Duma affair factually true?"

72.2% of respondents said that in their opinion the Shabak version of the Duma incident does not reflect the factual truth versus only 27.8% who responded that Shabak's version is factually true. Only 10% believe Shabak's version is highly likely to be factually true.

The second question was: "Do you believe that the main suspect in the affair, Amiram Ben Uliel, really killed the Dawabsha family?"

Only 1.5% of the respondents said that Ben Uliel definitely committed the Duma incident. 9.9% of respondents said that he very likely committed it. More than 56% replied that there was only a low probability that Ben Uriel was the one who carried out the incident or that it was definitely not him, and about 30% replied that he might have committed the incident.

"The public does not believe Shabak," said Shmuel (Zengi) Meidad, the director of the Honenu organization. "The public is intelligent and understands that there are more holes than cheese in the Duma file."

"The confessions extracted from the defendants during interrogations while undergoing horrific torture by the Shabak and the police aren't worth anything. The indictment contradicts all eyewitness testimonies. We hope that if the State Prosecutor's Office does not come to its senses to cancel this delusional indictment, as it recently did with the charges of the youths interrogated in the Akko (Acre) prison and other cases, the court will acquit the defendants as it did in many national cases."

"We're right before the elections, and this is an excellent opportunity for all the politicians who were partners in the disgrace of the Duma affair to apologize and repent before asking for the public trust once again," Meidad concluded.