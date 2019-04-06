Trump: Israeli elections will be 'close'

US Pres. Trump says Israeli elections will be close, US-Israel relationship stronger than ever before.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) about Israel's upcoming elections, praising the relationship between the US and Israel.

Praising the RJC, he said, "I know that the Republican Jewish Coalition will help lead our party to another historic victory."

Asking the crowd who would win, Trump was answered with cries of "Bibi."

"I think it's gonna be close," Trump said, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are "two good people."

"Unlike other presidents, I keep my promises," he emphasized, adding that moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem was a "historic action that had been decades in waiting" and that the US-Israel relationship has never been better.

"I stood with your prime minister at the White House to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," he said.

"Some of you won't like this, maybe, but I would love to see peace in the Middle East," Trump said, adding that if White House adviser Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt can't broker peace in the Middle East, "nobody can."

Turning to the Jews, he asked, "How the hell did you support [former US President Barack] President Obama? How did you do it? How'd you do it?"

He then told those attending the event, "You guys didn't, that's right."