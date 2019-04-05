Abbas spokesman: 'Deal of the Century' a conspiracy against us

PA chairman's spokesman warns against Trump's peace plan, says it is a "conspiracy" against Arab countries and "Palestine".

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s remarks on Gaza, claiming they reveal the magnitude of the conspiracy of the so-called “Deal of the Century”.

In an interview with Kan News on Thursday, Netanyahu discussed the situation in Gaza and asserted that “all options, including entering and conquering Gaza, are on the table, in accordance with what is good for the state of Israel.”

He also said, “I spoke with many Arab leaders about the possibility [of taking control of Gaza], but nobody volunteered and followed through with it. I hoped that someone would take it, but nobody wanted it. So what we did since then was to strike them. After all, you can’t enter diplomatic negotiations with someone who wants to destroy you.”

In response, Abu Rudeineh said in a statement quoted by the PA’s official news agency Wafa that Netanyahu’s remarks “indicate the magnitude of the conspiracy of the Deal of the Century, which, if implemented, will be as much a conspiracy against the Arab countries as it is against Palestine.”

Abbas, continued the spokesman, “has constantly warned against this, hence his refusal to relinquish Jerusalem, which is the cornerstone that will safeguard the Palestinian and Arab national interests.”

Abu Rudeineh went on to call on Hamas “to fully fathom what is being planned for it to be part of the so-called Deal of the Century, which would result in the Judaization of Jerusalem, the liquidation of the Palestinian identity and relinquishing freedom and independence.”

He reaffirmed Abbas and the PA leadership’s position that there will not be a state in Gaza nor a state without Gaza, and no state without Jerusalem.

The “Deal of the Century” is the name by which the Trump administration’s peace plan has come to be known.

The plan is set to be revealed after the elections in Israel this coming Tuesday. While its details are not yet known, Abbas has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

The PA has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.

While the plan has not yet been made public, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, recently discussed it in an interview with Sky News in Arabic.

While Kushner did not get into many specifics, he did say the plan “is very detailed and will focus on delineating the border and providing solutions to the main issues that are controversial and will be appropriate for the current situation on the ground.”