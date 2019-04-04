MIA IDF soldier laid to rest 37 years late

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Sergeant Zachary Baumel, whose remains were brought to Israel yesterday 37 years after he was killed during the First Lebanon War. The funeral began at 7 PM Thursday evening at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.

Rabbi Yaakov Medan, head of Yeshivat Har Etzion where Baumel studied, eulogized his former student Baumel.

"When my dear wife called me in the middle of afternoon classes yesterday I knew that it was something important, because she would not disturb my classes except in exceptional circumstances. She told me that the body of Zachary Baumel was found and that it was on the way to burial in Israel." Rabbi Medan said.

"I knew very well the late Yonah, Zachary's father, and his mother Miriam. I am familiar with their home on Abba Halkia Street in Jerusalem and for years we maintained ties with the family. It is a wonderful thing that Zechary has been returned to us.

"I remember Zachary as everyone who knew him remembers him - with a constant and warm smile. He was friendly man and a true friend who always helped anyone who had difficulty in class, especially the American boys.

"He was a diligent student. I remember him sitting in the first row in front of the Holy Ark, and one of the things he loved most about learning was Maimonides - the Guide for the Perplexed. For 37 years his smile has not left my mind. He had a great humility, a great degree of contentment and patience for people. Together with him we found brotherhood in the beit midrash.

"The atmosphere during Operation Peace for Galilee meeting was an atmosphere reminiscent of Trumpeldor's actions. We all felt the need to come to the aid of the Galilee residents burning in us, and the desire to restore to the residents the peace and security were strong within us. After all, Trumpeldor also came to the aid of the four settlements in the north, and after that the area was called Kiryat Shmona, which in those days prior to Peace for Galilee war simply emptied of residents. Everyone had abandoned it.

"The need to risk their lives for our brothers in the north gave us all the feeling that we were one body. Zachary, together with all the young men, left the Beit Midrash. I remember the bus ride that Sunday morning, and now after 37 years, the heart is just overflowing. Now, 37 years have passed and we have still not given up. Zechary came back to us. And the children return to their borders!" Rabbi Medan said while wiping a tear.

"I would like to thank the security forces. As a person who lives in Gush Etzion and experienced great difficulty in locating the bodies of 36 of the 35 fighters, we know what it means for corpses to return to their resting place. Give thanks to G-d for he is good! Again and again and again," he concluded.