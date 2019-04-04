El Al flight attendant hospitalized with serious case of measles

Flight attendant unconscious, on a respirator after contracting measles on a flight from Tel Aviv to New York.

An El Al flight attendant was hospitalized after contracting a serious case of measles on a flight from Tel Aviv to New York last week .

The flight attendant is unconscious and on a respirator, according to reports. She reportedly had been vaccinated.

A passenger boarded the flight while sick with the virus, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel has seen a serious outbreak of measles in recent months, mostly due to low vaccination rates in the haredi Orthodox community. Two Israelis — an 18-month-old baby and an 82-year-old woman, have died from the disease.

Haredi communities in New York also have experienced measles outbreaks, and have low vaccination rates.