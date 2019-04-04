Rihanna the Rhino gives birth to second pup

Yesterday the two females left the veterinary maternity ward at Ramat Gan Safari for open ground after they appeared to feel safe.

Rihanna the Rhinoceros from the Ramat Gan Safari has bred for a second time. After she gave birth to Rami about two years ago, the time has apparently come to expand the family and this time it's a female pup.

According to rhinoceros therapist estimates who calculated a year-and-a-half of pregnancy from the date of mating with the dominant rhinoceros, Atari, they've been waiting for her to give birth since January.

In one of the morning feeding rounds two weeks ago, they noticed Rami walking alone in the open, and realized something was happening, not just a young rhino walking around without his mother.

As they neared the "maternity hospital" where the fresh rhino mommies spend a little time after the birth to care for the tiny pup peacefully, they noticed a tiny puppy next to Rihanna and were happy to see that the birth had passed successfully. Although she is already an experienced mother, the mother and daughter are still being monitored.

Yesterday the two females left the maternity hospital for open ground after appearing to feel safe. The tiny pup is seen sniffing, inquiring, and excitedly getting to know the other animals in the area for the first time.

This is the 32nd birth in the Safari since its establishment and the third year.

"The Safari even leads European zoos in rhinoceros breeding," said a Safari statement, "and every litter is exciting and causes us great pride. This is an endangered animal and there is a great deal of importance in the proliferation of rhinos.

"The issue of the name is as important as the entire litter, and a number of names beginning with the letter R. like the mother's name have been listed. We hope in the next few days we'll be able to announce the chosen name."