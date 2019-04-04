Report: Arrangement with defendant in Duma affair

According to TV report, minor accused of involvement in Dawabshe murder will confess to planning the murder but convicted of lesser offense.

The State Prosecutor's Office is negotiating a plea bargain with the minor accused of involvement in planning the murder of the Dawabshe family in the village of Duma, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the indictment will attribute to the minor offenses of conspiring to commit a crime motivated by racism, six charges for committing a series of arson offenses and offenses of malicious damage from racial motives.

Last June, a court dismissed all the confessions of the minor and the main defendant in the murder, Amiram Ben Uliel, which were obtained through the use of violence.

Now, if an agreement is reached, the minor will confess to involvement in planning the murder, but will be convicted of a lesser offense.

For the time being, both the State Attorney's Office and the minor's defense team are denying the existence of a possible deal between the parties.