Bennett 'educates left' on how to make peace

New Right leader releases campaign video with white dove detailing left's mistakes in how it sought peace.

New Right leader Naftali Bennett released a campaign video of himself in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv.

In the video, Bennett holds a white dove and asks: "Do you know what your problem is? A lack of confidence. You are compromising, you are yielding, innocent. That's not how peace is made."

"Because of you we almost lost hope," Bennett said, using the dove as a stand-in for the political left. "Well, raise your head. Remember that you're right. Fight, win, give them hell. Then, and only then, will they beg you to make peace with them. Did you understand where your mistake was? Good, now fly."

The video ends with the caption: "The right's peace, Bennett for security."