'Anyone who tries to murder Jews is a dead man walking'

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who leads the United Right party's joint list, responded Wednesday morning to the attempted stabbing attack in Samaria.

In the attack, a terrorist attempted to stab a young girl However, the girl's father, who was driving her to school at the time of the attempted attack, shot the would-be terrorist, neutralizing him.

No injuries were reported among Israeli civilians or security personnel.

"The terror attack and attempted murder of a Jewish family this morning in Samaria is the direct result of Israel's policy of accepting ongoing terror," Rabbi Peretz said.

"The father's immediate response...saved lives and sends a clear message: We're here to stay. Anyone who tries to murder Jews is a dead man. It's time to move from acceptance to attack, from avoidance to sovereignty."