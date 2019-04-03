'Anyone who tries to murder Jews is a dead man walking'

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who leads the United Right party's joint list, responded Wednesday morning to the attempted stabbing attack in Samaria.
In the attack, a terrorist attempted to stab a young girl However, the girl's father, who was driving her to school at the time of the attempted attack, shot the would-be terrorist, neutralizing him.
No injuries were reported among Israeli civilians or security personnel.
"The terror attack and attempted murder of a Jewish family this morning in Samaria is the direct result of Israel's policy of accepting ongoing terror," Rabbi Peretz said.
"The father's immediate response...saved lives and sends a clear message: We're here to stay. Anyone who tries to murder Jews is a dead man. It's time to move from acceptance to attack, from avoidance to sovereignty."