Hasidic rebbe: Don't travel until after the elections

A haredi businessman requesting his rebbe's (hasidic leader) blessing to travel abroad for business was told to wait to travel until after the April 9 elections.

Upon meeting his rebbe,the hasid said he would be abroad on election day, since he had a meeting then.

The rebbe then asked that the trip be postponed, to allow the hasid to vote in support of the UTJ party.

On Tuesday evening, the Belzer rebbe instructed his aide to announce in his name: "Everyone must help, work, act, and volunteer for election work in order to increase the number of people voting for UTJ."

"Anyone who has a vehicle should offer to transport people to the voting polls on election day."