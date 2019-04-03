Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday toured an Israeli innovation exhibition at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem, at which they were presented with various developments in the fields of agriculture and health.

Afterwards Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Bolsonaro addressed the opening of a forum of Israeli and Brazilian businesspeople.

“Brazil has tremendous gifts and tremendous possibilities to join us. We can be, and want to be, your perfect partners,” said Netanyahu.

“We have no limitation on what we share with you, whether it's cybersecurity, in general security, in agriculture, in water, in IT. The sky is the limit, and we welcome you as our dearest friends,” he continued.

“My friend Jair, I speak to you, and the people of Israel speak to you, from the heart. We have a brotherhood. Our civilization began in this city thousands of years ago. Our common heritage began on these hills thousands of years ago. We cherish our past. We cherish our traditions. We are like an old tree with deep roots that keeps on sending branches to the sky.”

“We have a wonderful opportunity to change the world and to change our future for the better.”

Following are the companies and developments that took part in the exhibition:

TytoCare presented a device for remote-control medical tests.

SpacePharma presented a microgravity biological and chemical lab for producing – inter alia – stem cells and proteins.

CropX presented a device for measuring agricultural soil data, which is the sent to the cloud for remote monitoring and analysis.

Agrowing presented a unique system for monitoring agricultural produce via UAVs and a unique camera.