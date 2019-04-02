Poll: Likud leads, Liberman out

New poll shows Likud beating Blue and White by 1 seat, Yisrael Beiteinu failing to clear electoral threshold.

A survey conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs and published Tuesday evening on News 13 reveals that if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 29 seats, the most of any political party.

The Blue and White party would finish a close second with 28 seats while the Labor party would be a distant third with 14 seats.

The United Right would win seven seats. Hadal-Talash, United Torah Judaism, and Zehut would receive six seats each.

The New Right, Shas, Joint Arab List-Balad, and Meretz parties would win five seats each, while Kulanu would just pass the electoral threshold with four seats.

According to the poll, the Yisrael Beiteinu party led by Avigdor Liberman would not receive enough votes to clear the electoral threshold and would not have any representatives in the next Knesset.

In addition, 46% of respondents said that Binyamin Netanyahu is most suited to be prime minister, while only 38% said that Benny Gantz is most suited for the position.