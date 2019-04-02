Woman hospitalized after juice diet goes awry

Woman may have irreversible brain damage after embarking on diet at alternative healer's recommendation.

A woman of about forty was hospitalized Friday after an alternative healer advised her to go on a diet, Hahadashot reported.

The diet, which may have caused irreversible brain damage, included drinking only fruit juice and water.

The woman who is hospitalized in the Sheba Medical Center, began the diet three weeks ago. She currently suffers from an electrolyte imbalance and is malnourished.

She weighs less than 40 kilograms (88 lbs).

Research has shown that diets do not work in the long-term, and between 95-97% of dieters will regain the lost weight within two years.