'Elder of the Admorim' passes away

The Skulener Rebbe, Rabbi Yisrael Avraham Portugal, known as the "Elder of the Admorim," passed away Monday in the United States. He was 96.

Over the past few months he has been in and out of the hospital, but in recent days his condition deteriorated significantly until his passing at John Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore.

Skulen Hasidism has synagogues in London, Williamsburg, Monsey, Lakewood, and Bnei Brak. His sons will be crowned the new rebbes of Skulen and will continue his legacy.

His funeral will take place Tuesday morning, starting at his Beit Midrash in Boro Park, Brooklyn, and heading to the cemetery in Monsey, where he will be buried next to his father's grave.