New mother exposes maternity ward and nursery to measles

An unvaccinated new mother at the Poriya Medical Center in northern Israel was diagnosed Sunday evening with measles and placed in an isolation room, Kan 11 reported.

All 26 newborns in the nursery, their mothers, and the baby born to the infected woman were given immunoglobulin.

The infected woman gave birth Friday evening and broke out with a rash the next day. Examinations showed that she was ill with measles.

The hospital emphasized that the issue "is being dealt with and is under control. There is no danger to other new mothers or patients."

According to the Ministry of Health, by February 14 there had been 3,505 confirmed cases of measles.

By March 18, the number had jumped to 3701 confirmed cases, for a total of 196 new cases in four weeks, or approximately 6 new cases every day.

Since then there have been several additional cases, including three daycare children in Lod.

Jerusalem leads the outbreak with 1338 confirmed cases, and Beit Shemesh places second, with 413.

Lagging behind are Tzfat (265), Beitar Illit (228), Bnei Brak (206), Modi'in Illit (114), and Tel Aviv-Yafo (102).

In the double digits are Tiberias (51), Rehovot (39), Petah Tikva (35), Migdal Ha'emek (28), Hatzor Hagalilit (26), Or Hagenuz (25), and Emmanuel (24). Elon Moreh, Kiryat Ye'arim, and Bat Ayin have each registered 23 measles cases, while both Hevron and Yitzhar have registered 21.

Elad and Ashdod have each had 19 measles cases, with Arad and Ofakim following close behind with 18 each. Kokhav Yaakov and Ramat Gan have both had 16 measles cases, while Itamar, Haifa, and Karmiel have registered 15 each. Four localities have had fourteen measles cases: Givat Ze'ev, Rishon Lezion, Shiloh, and Hadera. The southern cities of Eilat and, Bat Yam have both registered twelve measles cases, as have Susia, and Rechasim. Bringing up the end of the double-digit cases are Kfar Shamai and and Ma'alot-Tarshiha, with 10 cases each.

Dozens of other cities and towns have had single-digit numbers of measles cases.