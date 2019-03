Salute in New York to network of Young Israel synagogues Thousands saluted the Young Israel network of synagogues at the National Council of Young Israel Gala in New York City. Eliran Aharon,

Arutz Sheva Rudy Giuliani at the National Council of Young Israel Gala Thousands saluted the "Young Israel" network of synagogues at the National Council of Young Israel Gala in New York City, including Mike Huckabee, Rudy Giuliani, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the Moskowitz family, Oded Revivi and others.



