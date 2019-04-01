Abbas threatens: We will take fateful steps

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas spoke Sunday at the summit of the Arab League in Tunisia and attacked Israel and the United States.

"Israel is not satisfied with the theft of land and resources, but also cut our tax money on the pretext that we are paying it to shaheeds and prisoners," Abbas said, in a reference to the Israeli Cabinet’s decision to implement the policy to offset the PA’s payments to terrorists.

"Israel's goal, with the assistance of the United States, is to pressure us, but we are telling Israel that we will not give up our people, especially those who made sacrifices."

"We are at the threshold of difficult times," Abbas added. "After Israel destroyed the agreements and ran away from all its commitments since Oslo, it continues its policy of destroying the two-state solution in a way that causes us to lose hope in the peace process. I make it clear that we will be unable to bear the current situation much longer, and therefore sooner or later we will have to take fateful steps."

In anticipation of the publication of the Trump administration's peace plan, Abbas said, "The Israeli policy that the Palestinians are witnesses to is backed by the US. The United States removed the issue of settlements and refugees' rights from the negotiating table, and in fact put an end to the principle of two states. We will not agree to any plan that will not respect the foundations of peace.”

"Israel's attempts to normalize its relations with the Arab countries will not succeed," the PA chairman. "We warn you of Israel's attempts to push some of the countries of the world to transfer their embassies to Jerusalem."

Abbas has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

The PA has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.