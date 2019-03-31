Bank of Israel governor presents PM with annual report on the economy. 'The Israeli economy is in a good situation.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning received the Bank of Israel 2018 Annual Report from Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

“I am pleased to present you with the Bank of Israel 2018 Annual Report," Yaron told Netanyahu, noting, "This was a good year for the Israeli economy, which is in a good situation."

"The report reviews many aspects of the Israeli economy, monetary policy, social benefits and the balance of payments, as well as short-range fiscal challenges and opportunities to improve long-term growth.”

PM Netanyahu said that he was "pleased to hear it. The economy is in a good situation because our policy is good. We reached a unique achievement in which unemployment is at an all-time low and wages are rising rapidly. This combination, as you know, is unusual and not self-evident, but it is a great achievement.”