IDF official warns Gazans: Stay away from the border

The head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration in Gaza, Colonel Iyad Sarhan, on Friday directly addressed the residents of the Gaza Strip via Almonsk, the Arabic-language Facebook page of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu-Rukun.

In his remarks, Sarhan said that the Hamas terror organization had wasted the money of the residents of the Gaza Strip on violent disturbances and pointless marches on the fence every Friday, and called on them to distance themselves from the elements and acts of terror.

"Residents of Gaza, how do you want to see your upcoming Saturday? For an entire year and every Friday, huge amounts of money were wasted by Hamas in organizing marches that did not advance or contribute to you, but only caused deaths and injuries as a result of the violent nature and terrorist acts of the demonstrations, which are far from the description of ‘non-violent’. Your blood is more precious than all these marches,” said Sarhan.

"Residents of Gaza, how do you want to see your upcoming Saturday? Do you want to end it with your family or in unpleasant incidents on the security fence? The IDF will not tolerate attempts to harm civilians, soldiers and the security fence. We also want a Saturday without casualties, but it depends only on you," he continued.

"I repeat: Move away from the border and do not approach the fence, stay no less than 300 meters away. The State of Israel is determined to continue to defend its citizens and will not tolerate rocket fire and terrorist acts. Any such violation would result in a harsh response. Stay away, keep innocent people away from the points of friction and terror in the Gaza Strip,” concluded Sarhan.

